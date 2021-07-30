Short Interest in Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Decreases By 35.5%

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the June 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DALXF shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Spartan Delta from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Spartan Delta in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.46.

DALXF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.96. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,359. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

