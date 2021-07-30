Short Interest in Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Expands By 69.6%

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,000 shares, an increase of 69.6% from the June 30th total of 131,500 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 640,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Star Equity stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 million, a PE ratio of -94.73 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Star Equity has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $5.40.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $22.35 million during the quarter. Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 1.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Equity in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Equity in the first quarter worth $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Equity in the first quarter worth $156,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Equity in the first quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Star Equity in the first quarter worth $376,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

