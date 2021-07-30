Short Interest in Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Declines By 65.1%

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 65.1% from the June 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS TGAN traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.25. 8,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,055. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.82 million and a PE ratio of -7.59. Transphorm has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Transphorm in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Transphorm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Transphorm in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.

