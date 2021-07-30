Short Interest in Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Expands By 128.6%

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale upgraded Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vallourec in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Vallourec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vallourec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

Shares of VLOWY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.83. 240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,925. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Vallourec has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $9.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $842.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Vallourec had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 63.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vallourec will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

