Short Interest in Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Increases By 233.3%

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WTBDY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, May 24th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Whitbread to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitbread presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Shares of Whitbread stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.10. Whitbread has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.