Short Interest in Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Grows By 385.7%

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 385.7% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRWSY shares. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wm Morrison Supermarkets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of MRWSY stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.0559 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.14%. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s payout ratio is currently 164.86%.

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

