Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-$2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $740-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $728.74 million.Shutterstock also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.800-$2.950 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SSTK shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.71.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.88. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.96.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.58%.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 310 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $31,886.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,995,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,672,900.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $90,657.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at $736,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 212,362 shares of company stock worth $19,745,504. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

