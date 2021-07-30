Sierra Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STOR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NYSE:STOR opened at $36.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.48. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 1.22.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

