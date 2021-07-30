Sierra Capital LLC Invests $265,000 in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $601,429,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Humana by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,018,000 after buying an additional 449,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,178,651,000 after buying an additional 385,141 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,124,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,620,000 after buying an additional 346,110 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,963,000 after buying an additional 338,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $430.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.20. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. boosted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.65.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

