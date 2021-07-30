Sierra Capital LLC Makes New $156,000 Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,662,000 after purchasing an additional 279,930 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 21,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

WM opened at $146.21 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $149.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at $39,903,686. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,139 shares of company stock worth $24,146,942 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.