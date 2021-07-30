Sierra Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 545 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 545 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.15.

Shares of BA stock opened at $231.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.11.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

