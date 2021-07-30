Sierra Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 725 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,058,523,000 after acquiring an additional 236,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,386,862,000 after acquiring an additional 374,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,273,465,000 after acquiring an additional 421,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,951 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,621,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $280.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.50, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.11.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,042 shares of company stock worth $9,280,999 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

