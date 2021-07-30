Sierra Capital LLC Takes $230,000 Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 5.6% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 126,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 37.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,568,000 after acquiring an additional 26,718 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari during the first quarter worth about $796,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ferrari by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,933,000 after acquiring an additional 27,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Ferrari during the first quarter worth about $27,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating and issued a $231.00 price objective (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.78.

Ferrari stock opened at $216.24 on Friday. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $176.03 and a 12 month high of $233.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

