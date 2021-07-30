SIG (LON:SHI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of SIG plc (LON:SHI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 49.16 ($0.64). SIG shares last traded at GBX 46.80 ($0.61), with a volume of 2,137,277 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on SIG from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The firm has a market cap of £537.37 million and a PE ratio of -2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 53.79.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

