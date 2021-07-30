Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.100-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $170 million-$180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $274 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.33.

SLAB stock traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.99. The stock had a trading volume of 315,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,841. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 277.79, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.37. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sumit Sadana purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $132.80 per share, with a total value of $132,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,316.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

