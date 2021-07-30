Siltronic (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €145.00 by UBS Group

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) received a €145.00 ($170.59) price target from analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

WAF has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Siltronic in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €136.63 ($160.74).

FRA:WAF opened at €139.20 ($163.76) on Wednesday. Siltronic has a twelve month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a twelve month high of €153.20 ($180.24). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €141.67.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

