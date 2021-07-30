Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Has $3.11 Million Holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,744 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 150.0% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 233.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 100.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 353,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAS stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.53. 18,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,661. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $126.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.20.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

