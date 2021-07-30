Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 39,785 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,513,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,736,000 after acquiring an additional 126,869 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after acquiring an additional 316,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

SCI stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.66. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.41.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,794.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,745,846.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $208,465.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,389 shares of company stock worth $3,554,659 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

