Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Sells 13,664 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,664 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned 0.51% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,023,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,172,000 after purchasing an additional 663,678 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1,806.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 501,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after purchasing an additional 475,217 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,131,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,849,000 after purchasing an additional 470,021 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 506.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 549,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 459,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,394,000.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.80. 251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,760. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $29.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.66.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.