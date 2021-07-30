Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 240.5% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Singapore Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Singapore Exchange stock opened at $130.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.30. Singapore Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $132.75.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

