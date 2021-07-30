Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Up 207.7% in July

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 207.7% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGAPY opened at $16.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.31. Singapore Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.161 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd.

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life.

