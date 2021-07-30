Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.75 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.27% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.46. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 107.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 13.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

