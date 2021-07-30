Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Short Interest Update

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,400 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the June 30th total of 183,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 413,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

EDTK stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 32,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,292. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $5.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the first quarter worth about $758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

