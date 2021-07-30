Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Short Interest Update

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,400 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the June 30th total of 183,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 413,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

EDTK stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 32,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,292. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $5.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the first quarter worth about $758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Company Profile

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

