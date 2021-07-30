Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Raises Dividend to $0.56 Per Share

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Skyworks Solutions has increased its dividend by 56.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $196.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.16. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $130.72 and a one year high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KGI Securities began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.52.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.