SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $160.97 Million

Brokerages expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to post $160.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.70 million and the lowest is $159.24 million. SL Green Realty reported sales of $173.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year sales of $652.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $651.69 million to $652.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $683.25 million, with estimates ranging from $663.20 million to $703.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.1% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

SLG opened at $75.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.10. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $85.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

