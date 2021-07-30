SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SLR Senior Investment Corp. is a business development company. It primarily invests in senior secured loans of private middle market companies. SLR Senior Investment Corp., formerly known as Solar Senior Capital Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of SLR Senior Investment stock opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. SLR Senior Investment has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.41.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 137.41% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 million. On average, analysts predict that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. SLR Senior Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SLR Senior Investment by 3.8% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SLR Senior Investment by 32.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SLR Senior Investment by 9.9% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SLR Senior Investment by 24.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SLR Senior Investment by 47.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

SLR Senior Investment Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

