Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will announce sales of $15.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.09 million to $15.80 million. Smith Micro Software reported sales of $12.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year sales of $63.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.63 million to $65.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $83.61 million, with estimates ranging from $81.66 million to $86.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $11.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smith Micro Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

In other Smith Micro Software news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $76,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 50,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 156,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMSI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.64. 254,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,264. Smith Micro Software has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.68 million, a P/E ratio of -189.27 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.31.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

