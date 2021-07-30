Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smurfit Kappa Group PLC operates as a paper and paperboard manufacturer and converter. It also engages in the manufacturing, distribution and selling of containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid board, graphic board and bag-in-box. The company’s operating segments consists of Europe and Americas. Europe segment includes a system of mills and plants which primarily produces containerboard. Americas segment comprises forestry, paper, corrugated, paper sack and folding carton activities. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SMFKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of SMFKY opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $57.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.54.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

