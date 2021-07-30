SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 671,400 shares, a growth of 60.2% from the June 30th total of 419,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,034,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of SFTBY stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,091. The company has a market cap of $108.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.38. SoftBank Group has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

