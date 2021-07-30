Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%.

Shares of SOI opened at $8.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $396.55 million, a PE ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $15.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -280.00%.

SOI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

