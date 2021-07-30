Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Position Lessened by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Solid Biosciences were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 83.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

SLDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

SLDB stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

