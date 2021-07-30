Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 25.95%.

Shares of NYSE:SAH traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.78. 4,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,280. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.56. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAH. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.02 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.76.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

