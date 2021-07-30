Sorrento Therapeutics’ (SRNE) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
SRNE stock opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.37. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $19.39.
Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 496.04% and a negative return on equity of 133.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.
