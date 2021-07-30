Sorrento Therapeutics’ (SRNE) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SRNE stock opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.37. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $19.39.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 496.04% and a negative return on equity of 133.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

