Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th.

Sound Financial Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of SFBC stock remained flat at $$45.00 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028. Sound Financial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $48.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.54.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

