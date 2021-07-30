South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Receives $12.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SOUHY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of South32 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of South32 stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.05. The company had a trading volume of 22,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,196. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. South32 has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $12.17.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

