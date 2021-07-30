South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Short Interest Down 64.7% in July

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the June 30th total of 337,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SOUHY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of South32 from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of South32 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:SOUHY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.05. 22,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,196. South32 has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $12.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 1.00.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

