Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Upgraded by Susquehanna to “Positive”

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SWN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.98.

NYSE:SWN opened at $4.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $215,279.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 362,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $57,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

