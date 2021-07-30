Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Upgraded by Susquehanna to “Positive”

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SWN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.98.
NYSE:SWN opened at $4.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.49.
In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $215,279.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 362,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $57,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
