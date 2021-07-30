Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 97.0% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Spanish Broadcasting System stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.55. 6,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,001. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90. Spanish Broadcasting System has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.24.

About Spanish Broadcasting System

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc is a media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, music, and lives entertainment. It operates through Radio and Television segments. The company was founded by Pablo Raul Alarcon, Sr.

