SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Sold by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 21,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

CWB stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.86. 19,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,767. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.26. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

