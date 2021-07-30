SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) is Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Ferguson Shapiro LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,017 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for about 8.6% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $14,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,577,000 after purchasing an additional 21,819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000.

SLY stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.44. The company had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,462. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $57.90 and a one year high of $100.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.62.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

