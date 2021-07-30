Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) & Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) Financial Review

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) and Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and Takeda Pharmaceutical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Pharmaceuticals $109.33 million 4.83 -$160.87 million ($1.38) -2.33 Takeda Pharmaceutical $15.99 billion 1.65 $1.68 billion N/A N/A

Takeda Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and Takeda Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Pharmaceuticals N/A -119.74% -82.34% Takeda Pharmaceutical 7.84% 11.35% 5.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.6% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Takeda Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and Takeda Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Takeda Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 231.26%. Given Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Takeda Pharmaceutical.

Risk & Volatility

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Takeda Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. It has co-development, commercialization, and in-license agreements with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.; a patent and technology license agreement with The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; and in-license agreement with ImmunGene, Inc. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The Consumer Healthcare segment includes the manufacture and sale of OTC drugs and quasi-drugs. The Other segment includes manufacture and sale of reagents, clinical diagnostics, and chemical products. The company was founded by Takeda Chobei on June 12, 1781 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

