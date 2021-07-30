Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 34.21%.

NYSE:SAVE traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.88. 7,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,264,744. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.87. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

SAVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.13.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.