Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives $181.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.88.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Summit Insights raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,318 shares of company stock worth $1,277,372 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 1,668.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $142.18. 11,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,839. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.13. Splunk has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

