Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 499,724 Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 499,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Asensus Surgical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASXC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASXC opened at $2.30 on Friday. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $536.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 1,288.65%. The business had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASXC. HC Wainwright began coverage on Asensus Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Asensus Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

