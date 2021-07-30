Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,288 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter worth $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 9,650.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $19.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.57. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $700.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.80.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 0.87%. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

