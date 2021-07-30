Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 169.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,610 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

NYSE CCEP opened at $62.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

