Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 9,417 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 49.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,417 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Unilever by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Unilever by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 319.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UL stock opened at $57.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.47. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $63.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

UL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

