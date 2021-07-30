Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 54,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 32,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 2.0% in the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 8.6% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 4.2% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 12.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $19.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.10. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 311.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.72) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CGC. Eight Capital raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.