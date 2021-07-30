Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 209,746 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 55.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,746 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Zynga by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Zynga by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $10.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.53. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZNGA. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $545,319.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 635,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,580,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 11,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $127,299.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,769.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,122,408 shares of company stock valued at $33,787,827. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zynga Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.