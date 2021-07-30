SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT) Insider Simon Richard Tucker Buys 56,301 Shares

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT) insider Simon Richard Tucker bought 56,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £19,705.35 ($25,745.17).
Shares of LON SRT opened at GBX 38.50 ($0.50) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 33.75. The company has a market cap of £63.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19. SRT Marine Systems plc has a twelve month low of GBX 28.62 ($0.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 46 ($0.60).
About SRT Marine Systems
Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?
Receive News & Ratings for SRT Marine Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRT Marine Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.